2 students arrested, more arrests expected over attack at high school
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 2:29PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 9, 2017 6:32PM EDT
A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after allegedly being attacked outside his school.
Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested two other students – one boy and one girl. Both are charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit assault, while the boy is also charged with assault.
Police say they expect to make further arrests in connection with the incident.
“Our information at this point is that one male student was assaulted by a group of other students,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said Friday.
The alleged attack occurred earlier this week outside Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener. A staff member saw it, called police and moved in to break it up.
The student taken to hospital was Cameron Brezina-Dafoe. His mother, Sabrina Brezina, posted photos to Facebook showing cuts on her son’s forehead, around his ear and behind his head.
Brezina-Dafoe has since left hospital.
