

CTV Kitchener





Lottery tickets from a Wellesley grocery store were cashed in shortly after they were stolen, Waterloo Regional Police say.

The tickets were only some of the items stolen in the Jan. 16 break-in at Pym’s Village Market. Cash and cigarettes were taken as well.

According to police, people smashed a window and a glass door to allow them to enter the building.

Police say they want to identify and speak to the man and woman pictured above in connection with the break-in and theft.