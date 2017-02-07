Featured
2 sought in theft of cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 4:40PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 7, 2017 6:47PM EST
Lottery tickets from a Wellesley grocery store were cashed in shortly after they were stolen, Waterloo Regional Police say.
The tickets were only some of the items stolen in the Jan. 16 break-in at Pym’s Village Market. Cash and cigarettes were taken as well.
According to police, people smashed a window and a glass door to allow them to enter the building.
Police say they want to identify and speak to the man and woman pictured above in connection with the break-in and theft.
