Featured
2 SIU investigations launched in 2 days in Meaford
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 5:23PM EDT
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into a pair of incidents in Meaford which resulted in men being taken to hospital.
The first incident occurred early Tuesday morning, when police heard about a disturbance on Victoria Street.
After police responded, a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital.
Wednesday evening, a 46-year-old man was hospitalized after Grey County OPP officers were asked to check on the well-being of a person on Victoria Crescent.
Victoria Street and Victoria Crescent are approximately 1.5 kilometres apart.
The SIU is contacted whenever somebody is killed or seriously injured during an interaction with police.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.