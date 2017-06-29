

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into a pair of incidents in Meaford which resulted in men being taken to hospital.

The first incident occurred early Tuesday morning, when police heard about a disturbance on Victoria Street.

After police responded, a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital.

Wednesday evening, a 46-year-old man was hospitalized after Grey County OPP officers were asked to check on the well-being of a person on Victoria Crescent.

Victoria Street and Victoria Crescent are approximately 1.5 kilometres apart.

The SIU is contacted whenever somebody is killed or seriously injured during an interaction with police.