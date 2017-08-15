

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A Six Nations neighbourhood saw its third suspicious fire of the summer break out Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a property on Mohawk Road, near Second Line, shortly before 7 a.m.

The first crew arrived within seven minutes, and started attacking the flames aggressively. Within 15 minutes, they had the fire under control.

“This … went as close to textbook as possible,” Six Nations fire chief Matthew Miller said in an interview.

The home received substantial smoke and fire damage. No injuries were reported.

Although there was a car in the driveway, there was no sign of the two people who live in the home.

Miller says the fire is considered suspicious. It’s the third suspicious fire in the Mohawk Road area in the past 60 days.

“We’re not tying them together yet, but we are trying to gather the evidence and information that we have to see whether they are related or not,” he said.

There are some differences between Thursday’s fire and the fire two.

The first two fires were set at abandoned homes, while the third fire was at a home that – while apparently empty – is known to be lived in.

There’s also a difference in time of day, as the first two were set during the overnight hours.

“It’s rather bold to set a fire at seven in the morning,” Miller said.

Authorities want to hear from anyone who has information about any of the fires.

They also want to talk to the people who live in the Mohawk Road home, to ensure that they’re OK.

With reporting by Brandon Rowe