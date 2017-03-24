

CTV Kitchener





A man and a woman used at least eight different credit card numbers to make a dozen purchases at the same store in the same week, Brantford Police say.

Police were contacted after the owner of the Dalhousie Street store was notified that the purchases were fraudulent.

Each of the purchases was for between $300 and $900 worth of merchandise.

Police have released video surveillance images showing the man and woman in the hope of identifying them.

Anyone with information can contact the detective assigned to the case by calling 519-756-0113 ext. 2261.