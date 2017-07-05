Featured
2 people seriously hurt in crash near Walkerton
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017 12:23PM EDT
A collision between a pickup truck and a delivery truck left two people in hospital with serious injuries – including one driver listed in critical condition.
The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Highway 9 and Bruce Road 20, about 15 kilometres west of Walkerton.
According to South Bruce OPP, the 48-year-old Arran-Elderslie man driving the delivery truck was airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck, an 18-year-old man from South Bruce, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries of his own.
Police are investigating. They believe the crash was caused by the pickup truck failing to stop for a stop sign.
