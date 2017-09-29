

CTV Kitchener





A woman was killed Friday when she was hit by an SUV while walking across a street in Cambridge.

She was hit around 1:30 p.m. on Barrie Street, between Cedar Street and Churchill Drive. The vehicle dragged her for some distance, and she was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The woman is believed to be in her 70s. Her name has not been released. She was walking with an 11-year-old boy, who was also hit but was not seriously hurt.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the woman and boy were crossing the street while the SUV was making a left turn onto Barrie.

Although there were periods of rain in the area Friday afternoon, police say conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Information on whether the driver of the SUV would be charged was not immediately available.