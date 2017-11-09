

CTV Kitchener





Two people are facing charges in connection with an incident in which a department store security guard was stabbed.

A security guard at the Walmart in Hanover was stabbed last week while attempting to arrest two suspected shoplifters.

The security guard received non-life-threatening injuries.Hanover police say a man and woman were able to get away from the scene before police arrived.

A 29-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, both from the Walkerton area, were identified as suspects. They showed up at the Hanover police station late Wednesday night to turn them in.

Both are facing charges of escaping custody, resisting arrest, theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

The man is also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

