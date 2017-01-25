Featured
2 people accused of selling vehicles stolen from dealerships
Police say this is one of nine vehicles recovered after being stolen from car dealerships. (Waterloo Regional Police)
Two Wilmot Township residents have been arrested in connection with an investigation into automobile thefts.
Waterloo Regional Police say the 33-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were arrested earlier this month, on charges including trafficking stolen property and possession of stolen property.
The arrests are part of a police investigation into stolen vehicles from around southern and central Ontario that began last August. In some cases, police say, vehicles were stolen from car dealerships and registered with fake identification numbers before being sold.
Police say they have recovered nine vehicles believed to have been stolen, and it is possible there may be others yet to be found. They want to hear from anyone who purchased vehicles from Jennifer Stiller or Kyle Stiller, who they say also goes by the name Tyler Smith.
Police officers from Stratford and the OPP were also involved in the investigation.
