Waterloo Regional Police are searching for two men who robbed a variety store on Activa Avenue in Kitchener on Tuesday evening.



Around 7:40 p.m. two men entered the store armed with a weapon and demanded money.



Police said they made off with some cash and tobacco products.



The two suspects are being described as black men in their early twenties, wearing grey and black clothing.



Police said no one was injured in the incident.



Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.