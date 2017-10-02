

CTV Kitchener





A man was robbed of personal items by two other men in Kitchener, police say.

The robbery occurred around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on Greenfield Avenue, near Kingsway Drive.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the man was robbed while walking in the area. He was not hurt.

The suspects are described as being black men, one of whom was about six feet tall and wore a cream-coloured hoodie.

Police say they want to hear from anyone with information.