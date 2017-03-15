Featured
2 men sought in connection with Cambridge apartment robbery
Waterloo Regional Police headquarters are pictured on Wednesday, June 15, 2016.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 3:30PM EDT
A Cambridge woman woke up early Wednesday morning to find that her apartment had been broken into.
Waterloo Regional Police say two men made their way into the Shepherd Avenue apartment around 3:30 a.m.
The men left after what police described as a “brief confrontation,” taking some of the women’s possessions with them.
Police believe the robbery was a targeted attack.
They describe one of the men as thin, six feet tall and Hispanic, and the second as black and six feet tall with a medium build.
