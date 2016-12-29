Featured
2 men sought after assault at restaurant
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 12:23PM EST
A knife was seen during an assault at a restaurant in downtown Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police say.
A report of an assault brought police officers to the Union Burger at King and Water streets around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, a 59-year-old man was attacked by two other men, who then left the restaurant.
The attackers are described as being white and likely in their late teens or early 20s.
