

CTV Kitchener





A knife was seen during an assault at a restaurant in downtown Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police say.

A report of an assault brought police officers to the Union Burger at King and Water streets around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a 59-year-old man was attacked by two other men, who then left the restaurant.

The attackers are described as being white and likely in their late teens or early 20s.