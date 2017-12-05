

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were charged in connection to a road rage incident that happened on Monday evening in Kitchener’s south end.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen around 5 p.m. following a confrontation on the road. The incident happened on Reidel Drive, near New Dundee Road, but police said what caused the dispute happened earlier.

Police said the victim is in stable condition.

The two other men were charged with weapons and assault-related offences.

Police remained on scene until about 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning as the investigation into the incident was extensive.

Police are advising individuals not to engage should they find themselves in a situation involving potential road rage.

In this case the victim and suspects were not known to one another.



With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Christina Succi