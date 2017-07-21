Featured
2 men allegedly attempt to abduct woman at Kitchener cemetery
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 21, 2017 7:38AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 21, 2017 12:32PM EDT
Regional police are investigating the attempted abduction of a female at Woodland Cemetery.
Officials said a 19 year old was approached by someone in a beige minivan around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Police said two men described to be in their 40's with, dark hair and light facial hair attempted to grab the woman's arm.
She was able to get away and go to a nearby business. Police said she was not hurt.
The vehicle was last seen travelling west on Weber Street East.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.