The police investigation into a group of motorcyclists blocking traffic on busy highways has led detectives to Kitchener.

Dubbed ‘Project Saddle,’ the summer-long investigation was sparked by a series of incidents on Toronto-area highways where motorcyclists were seen performing stunts, swarming vehicles and stopping in live lanes of traffic.

Police allege that the group recorded their activities and then posted the videos online.

Those videos helped investigators identify suspects, and 10 people were arrested in late September in connection with the case.

At the time of the arrests, police said they were seeking three other people.

The investigation brought them to Kitchener on Friday, where a 25-year-old man was placed under arrest on charges including dangerous driving, mischief, conspiracy to commit those two offences, and possession of stolen property.

OPP say they also found a “large amount” of marijuana, leading to the man being charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. A 19-year-old Kitchener man was also charged with that offence.

