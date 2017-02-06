Featured
2 hurt in serious crash near Paris
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 2:31PM EST
Two people suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision south of Paris on Monday.
The collision occurred around 1:15 p.m. at Powerline and Rest Acres roads.
Both vehicles involved in the collision were SUVs.
Brant County OPP say one man and one woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Further details on the collision were not immediately available.
As of 2:30 p.m., Rest Acres Road was closed between Highway 403 and King Edward Street, while Powerline Road was closed between Cleaver Road and Mile Hill.
The closures were expected to last into the evening as police investigated the crash.
