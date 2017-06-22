Featured
2 girls swept over dam while swimming in Elora
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:47AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:22AM EDT
Two girls were swept over the dam while swimming in Elora Wednesday evening.
Emergency personnel, including fire fighters and provincial police, responded to the call at Bissell Park, where two girls were swimming in the river.
Police said one of the girls managed to pull her friend to the shore and a rescue boat on scene was not needed to be used.
Officials said both girls were taken to hospital with non, life-threatening injuries.
