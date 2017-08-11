Featured
2 drug busts in Kitchener lead to 5 arrests
Drugs, cash and suspected stolen property were seized from properties on Victoria and Park streets in Kitchener. (Waterloo Regional Police Service)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 11, 2017 10:53AM EDT
Five people are facing charges following a pair of police raids in Kitchener.
Police say they executed search warrants Thursday at properties on Victoria Street North and Park Street.
Seized during those searches were various drugs including marijuana, meth and suspected fentanyl, as well as cash, suspected stolen property and other items.
Police say the five people arrested will face charges relating to drugs and breaching court orders.