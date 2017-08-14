

Two drivers lost their vehicles and licences for one week after being stopped for speeding on the same road, about an hour apart.

Both drivers were pulled over early Monday morning on Plank Line, north of Tillsonburg, where the speed limit is 60 km/h.

Oxford County OPP say the first driver was stopped at 2:46 a.m., after a radar device showed a speed of 120 km/h.

The other driver was stopped at 3:54 a.m., while heading in the opposite direction, after allegedly being tracked on radar at 124 km/h.

A 26-year-old Richmond Hill woman and a 41-year-old Brantford man are charged with racing, which carries potential penalties including licence suspensions, fines, demerit points and jail time.