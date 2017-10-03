

Several police vehicles descended on a Kitchener property Tuesday after a stolen transport truck was traced to that address.

Two people were arrested in connection with the theft, following a half-day ordeal in which the truck’s owner traced his vehicle as it slowly made its way to Kitchener.

Ravinder Saib owns the truck, although he was not driving it when it was stolen. He says his employee went inside a restaurant in Mississauga, emerged to find that the vehicle had disappeared, and called Saib.

“He said ‘The truck is missing,’” Saib said.

Using GPS technology, Saib was able to track the truck as it moved around Mississauga and seemingly stopped – although a trip to the address in question didn’t provide any answers.

A few hours later, the truck was on the move again. First, Saib learned that it was in Cambridge. Then it ended up in Kitchener.

Although some decals had been removed, the vehicle had not sustained any major damage.

Saib says his truck is worth $170,000 and has been stolen “a few times” before, but he’s always been able to track it down and get it back.

“These things happen,” he said.