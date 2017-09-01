

Two men have been arrested following the death of a man in Kitchener Thursday night.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. an altercation happened on Chandler Drive in Kitchener.

One man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Investigating homicide on Chandler Drive, Kitchener. 2 arrested, increased police presence. More details to follow. https://t.co/aOmQ1FfD0n pic.twitter.com/kAvxFk6qF3 — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) September 1, 2017

Police, the forensic unit and special response officers were still on scene investigating at an apartment building on Friday morning.

Police are advising the public of the increased police presence in the area. There is no risk to public safety.

No names of the individuals involved are being released as the investigation continues, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-653-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

More to come.