2 arrested after search warrant executed on Cambridge home
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 6:06AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 13, 2017 8:19AM EDT
A heavy police presence in a Cambridge neighbourhood Monday evening resulted in the arrest of two Cambridge residents.
Around 10:30 p.m. a number of police cruisers and a tactical team could be seen on Gail Street near Rouse Avenue.
Waterloo Regional Police assisted York Regional Police in executing a search warrant on a home in regards to a weapons incident that occurred in York Region.
Police had closed a portion of Gail Street for a short period of time.
Police were unable to provide information regarding possible charges or whether any weapons were seized.
The investigation is ongoing by York Regional Police.
