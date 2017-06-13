

A heavy police presence in a Cambridge neighbourhood Monday evening resulted in the arrest of two Cambridge residents.

Around 10:30 p.m. a number of police cruisers and a tactical team could be seen on Gail Street near Rouse Avenue.

Waterloo Regional Police assisted York Regional Police in executing a search warrant on a home in regards to a weapons incident that occurred in York Region.

Police had closed a portion of Gail Street for a short period of time.

Police were unable to provide information regarding possible charges or whether any weapons were seized.

The investigation is ongoing by York Regional Police.