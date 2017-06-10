Featured
19-year-old man dead following motorcycle crash in Haldimand County
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 3:35PM EDT
A 19-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Haldimand County on Friday evening.
Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cedar Street and Alder Street in Dunnville.
A dirt-bike-style motorcycle was travelling on Alder Street when it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the passenger side of a pickup truck travelling on Cedar Street, police said.
The driver was ejected off the motorcycle and transported to a local-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The motorcycle driver was transported to a local area hospital by paramedics with life threatening injuries.
Austin Davis, 19, of Dunnville was pronounced dead.
Area roads remained closed for several hours as the investigation continued.
Police said speed is being considered as a contributing factor in the collision.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Canada's Brittany Marchand makes a move at Manulife LPGA Classic
- 19-year-old man dead following motorcycle crash in Haldimand County
- 2 students arrested, more arrests expected over attack at high school
- Brantford police arrest 31-year-old for child porn
- Man accused of secretly recording woman in store changeroom