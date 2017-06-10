

CTV Kitchener





A 19-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Haldimand County on Friday evening.

Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cedar Street and Alder Street in Dunnville.

A dirt-bike-style motorcycle was travelling on Alder Street when it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the passenger side of a pickup truck travelling on Cedar Street, police said.

The driver was ejected off the motorcycle and transported to a local-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The motorcycle driver was transported to a local area hospital by paramedics with life threatening injuries.

Austin Davis, 19, of Dunnville was pronounced dead.

Area roads remained closed for several hours as the investigation continued.

Police said speed is being considered as a contributing factor in the collision.