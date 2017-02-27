Featured
19-year-old charged after neighbourhood damaged
Lawns, fence, house and gas line damaged in Kitchener neighbourhood on Friday, February 24, 2017
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 9:32AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 27, 2017 9:33AM EST
Police have laid charges after a neighbourhood was damaged and a house run into on Friday, February 24, 2017.
Waterloo Regional police officers investigated after a number of lawns were driven across, a fence knocked down, a house struck and a natural gas line hit, causing a gas leak.
The incident occurred on Highbrook Street.
A 19-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with dangerous driving, fail to remain at the scene of a crash, take motor vehicle without consent, stunt driving, and license offences.
