

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Police have laid charges after a neighbourhood was damaged and a house run into on Friday, February 24, 2017.

Waterloo Regional police officers investigated after a number of lawns were driven across, a fence knocked down, a house struck and a natural gas line hit, causing a gas leak.

The incident occurred on Highbrook Street.

A 19-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with dangerous driving, fail to remain at the scene of a crash, take motor vehicle without consent, stunt driving, and license offences.