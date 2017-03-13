

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford woman’s driver’s licence has been suspended for at least 90 days following a collision in that city.

The crash brought Brantford Police officers to a church at West and Pearl streets early Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they found that a vehicle had hit a tree on the church’s lawn.

Police say the 18-year-old woman failed a breath test at the scene, and now faces charges of having a blood-alcohol level above zero while being a novice driver and having more than the legal limit of alcohol in her system while having care or control of a motor vehicle.

In addition to the licence suspension and the charges, her vehicle was impounded for one week.