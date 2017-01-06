

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A former manager at the University of Waterloo was sentenced to jail time Friday for defrauding the school of nearly $177,000.

Jeffrey Lederer, who was the general manager of Waterloo’s School of Architecture until 2011, was convicted of fraud, theft and forgery offences last October.

His trial heard that he approved $139,000 in wages for his mother-in-law, who according to multiple witnesses was never seen doing any work at the school. He also charged $38,000 worth of personal purchases to a school credit card.

Lederer did testify in his own defence. In delivering his verdict, Justice Stephen Glithero said he found Lederer’s testimony evasive and inconsistent.

On Friday, Lederer addressed the court again – saying that he remained “haunted” by his decisions and asking Glithero for leniency.

"I recognize the seriousness of the offence of which I'm convicted,” he said.

Glithero then sentenced Lederer to 18 months in jail, followed by two years of probation. He was also ordered to pay back all of the money.

Outside court, his mother said that she had been hoping her son wouldn’t be sent to jail.

“I kept praying to God, saying ‘Please give mercy’ – which I guess the judge didn’t show,” Margaret Lederer said.

Margaret Lederer said that her thoughts will now turn to her daughter-in-law and grandchildren, and attempting to keep their family strong in her son’s absence.

The university also commented on the resolution, saying that it takes its responsibility to publicly-funded money seriously.

“The university is grateful to conscientious staff for identifying an reporting the financial irregularity, and we appreciate that justice is served in this case,” a Waterloo spokesperson said in an email.

With reporting by Allison Tanner