Initially Ontario Provincial Police put out a missing person release for a 48-year-old man but on Wednesday, police ruled the case a homicide.

Forty-eight year old Douglas Hill was last seen on Six Nations of The Grand River Territory on June 24 around 9 a.m.

Officers charged a 17-year-old girl with second-degree murder in connection to his death.

The girl will appear in provincial court in Brantford at a later date.