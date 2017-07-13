Featured
17-year-old girl charged with 2nd-degree murder of 48-year-old man
Forty-eight year old Douglas Hill was last seen on Six Nations of The Grand River Territory on June 24 around 9 a.m. (Source: OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 7:50AM EDT
Initially Ontario Provincial Police put out a missing person release for a 48-year-old man but on Wednesday, police ruled the case a homicide.
Forty-eight year old Douglas Hill was last seen on Six Nations of The Grand River Territory on June 24 around 9 a.m.
Officers charged a 17-year-old girl with second-degree murder in connection to his death.
The girl will appear in provincial court in Brantford at a later date.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- 17-year-old girl charged with 2nd-degree murder of 48-year-old man
- Salmonella concern sparks recall of some President's Choice chicken nuggets
- Driver charged in connection with crash that closed Highway 7
- 2 women arrested over $47,000 drug bust in Waterloo
- Murder suspect Ager Hasan arrested in Texas