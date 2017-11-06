Featured
17-year-old boy killed in crash near Owen Sound
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 11:53AM EST
A 17-year-old boy died when his car left the road and hit a hydro pole, ejecting him from the vehicle.
The crash brought emergency crews to Bruce Road 10 near Highway 21, west of Owen Sound, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
Bruce Peninsula OPP say the driver of the car was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Austin Trask, a Chatsworth Township resident.
His passenger was taken to hospital for precautionary measures.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.