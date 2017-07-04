

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after jewelry and a large amount of cash were stolen from a home in Norfolk County.

The home is on Colonel Talbot Road in the Houghton area, about 25 kilometres south of Tillsonburg.

Norfolk County OPP say it was broken into sometime between 8:30 a.m. and noon on Saturday.

Reported stolen were jewelry and $17,000 in cash.

Police say they want to hear from anyone with information about the break-in.