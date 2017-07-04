Featured
$17,000 in cash reported stolen from home
An OPP detachment is seen in Simcoe, Ont., on Friday, June 27, 2014. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 2:23PM EDT
Police are investigating after jewelry and a large amount of cash were stolen from a home in Norfolk County.
The home is on Colonel Talbot Road in the Houghton area, about 25 kilometres south of Tillsonburg.
Norfolk County OPP say it was broken into sometime between 8:30 a.m. and noon on Saturday.
Reported stolen were jewelry and $17,000 in cash.
Police say they want to hear from anyone with information about the break-in.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Child's infection sparked action against Guelph Dental Associates
- Crash near St. Jacobs causes car fire; 1 driver hurt
- Foreign buyers responsible for 4.7% of real estate purchases: province
- Birds tracked in effort to rejuvenate Ontario's barn swallow population
- $17,000 in cash reported stolen from home