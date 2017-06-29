

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





All week long, CTV Kitchener is taking a look at events and activities happening in our area for the 150th anniversary of Confederation. Be warned: Many of the items on today’s portion of the list will involve a bit of travel time.

91) Reptiles and amphibians from the Guelph Lake Nature Centre are going on tour for Canada 150! On Saturday, they’ll be at Rockwood Park from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., then at Guelph Lake Park from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.

92) A sheep-shearing competition takes place this weekend just north of Mount Forest. The Holstein Agro Expo starts Friday with a clinic, with the competition running all day Saturday. Fireworks cap off the night.

93) Keep going north from Holstein and you’ll end up in Durham, where Canada 150 is being marked with a full slate events starting with a 3:30 p.m. parade and ending with fireworks at dusk.

94) If you’d rather head east than north, the community of Lynden is planning a full day of festivities including fireworks and an antique car and tractor show.

95) A little further down the road, the Oh Canada Ribfest takes over Memorial Park in Waterdown from Friday through Monday.

96) Going west? Kincardine’s weekend events calendar includes the grand opening of Rotary Music Park, which will feature six percussion instruments all tuned in harmony with each other.

97) Grand Bend is planning its own big celebration, including fireworks, live music and more.

98) Canada Day celebrations get an early start in Stratford, with community bike rides starting at 7:30 a.m. Later in the morning, the city’s massive Canadian flag will be unveiled and a time capsule will be buried. More details here.

99) In London, Canada Day is being marked with 10 different events at locations around the city.

100) Although the CN Tower feels like it’s been a part of Toronto’s skyline forever, it’s actually been less than 50 years since the idea was first dreamed up. If you’re looking for a perfectly legal way to get high in the sky, it’s open every day this weekend.

101) We’ve also got a globally renowned tourist destination within driving distance – and you don’t have to pay one cent to enjoy the scenic views of Niagara Falls.

102) Niagara Falls is also hosting its own Canada 150 celebrations, with events planned on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

103) Many events are planned to mark Canada Day in Hamilton, including the Rendez-Vous Tall Ships Regatta, a chance to meet members of the Royal Canadian Air Force and a concert headlined by Jully Black and Steve Strongman.

104) The biggest Canada Day party of all is happening in Ottawa. The hotels are all booked up – but that’s not going to stop thousands of diehard from celebrating Canada 150 in the country’s capital.

105) Alternatively, you could head for a beach town. Any beach town. With sand, water, and probably at least a few seagulls, it’s as Canadian as summer experiences get.

106) When was the last time you saw the border? Take a driver to your nearest crossing and spend a few minutes thinking about what that line has meant to your life.

107) The Cambridge Farmers’ Market is open Saturday during its regular hours. Canada 150-themed activities there will include a “roaming Mountie” and a photo gallery showing the market’s history.

108) Scottish-Canadian heritage will be celebrated Saturday at Cambridge’s McDougall Cottage, with crafts, treats, tours, music and more on offer.

109) You’ve probably visited a lot of Canadian cities, towns and communities in your lifetime – but almost certainly not all of them. Find one you’ve never been to before. Go there. You’ll be glad you did.

110) In Erin, the local Royal Canadian Legion branch is hosting a kid-friendly Canada Day celebration featuring country music and food.

111) The Elora Legion is hosting its own afternoon Canada Day celebration, featuring live entertainment and a pig roast. Tickets are $10.

112) Elsewhere in Elora, the Elora Centre for the Arts is holding a tailgate party starting at 7 p.m. The all-ages party features music, paddle painting and the unveiling of a sculpture.

113) The annual Palmerston Lions Club Splash Bash has been moved to July 1 to mark Canada 150. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Palmerston Lions Heritage Park and includes a free BBQ and swimming.

114) All national parks have free admission for 2017 to mark Canada 150. Parks within driving distance from our area include Point Pelee, Georgian Bay Islands, Bruce Peninsula and the Rouge National Urban Park.

115) You can also visit our provincial parks – although they don’t start offering free admission until July 21.

116) Most provincial parks in southern Ontario are on the shores of Great Lakes. Even if you’re not going into the park, why not go for a swim? (You can also do that in other Ontario lakes and rivers, even if they’re not so Great.)

117) Prefer swimming indoors? The Paris Community Pool is hosting a free public swim Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

118) Local Frisians are hosting a Canada Day picnic at Pinehurst Lake, featuring music, games and Frisian food. It’s the 51st year for this event.

119) Trains were once the most efficient way to traverse our country. The Waterloo Central Railway is hosting a Saturday event it’s dubbed SteamFest 150, to help raise money for two of its vehicles.

120) If you don’t want to put quite so much planning into your Canada Day, why not just take a drive and see where you end up? Decide you’re going to take every third left turn, or head as straight north as you can. Eventually, you’ll find a celebration and have a story to remember.