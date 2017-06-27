

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





All week long, CTV Kitchener is taking a look at events and activities happening in our area for the 150th anniversary of Confederation. Today’s list includes most of the July 1 fireworks displays we know about, as well as a few other events.

31) Perhaps the biggest local Canada Day party of all will be at Columbia Lake, as the University of Waterloo celebrates Canada 150 as well as its own 60th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of its Federation of Students. A full day of entertainment gets underway at 4 p.m., with the night capped off by Canadian rock icon Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, and fireworks at 10 p.m.

32) The 150th anniversary of our country’s Confederation will be celebrated in downtown Kitchener with a country theme. Four acts will take the stage at Carl Zehr Square, with James Barker Band as the headliners. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m.

33) Elsewhere in Kitchener, fireworks will be coming from the Bingemans grounds starting at 10 p.m.

34) As always, Riverside Park is the home to Cambridge’s largest Canada Day festivities. A full day of activities runs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., featuring a carnival, live music, vendors and more. Fireworks cap off the night at 9:50 p.m.

35) A newer Canada day tradition in Cambridge enters its third year, as Calvary on Hespeler Road plays host to a carnival starting at 6 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m.

36) Fireworks will light up the sky over New Hamburg as the capper to a full day of Canada 150 activities, including an attempt to set the world record for most people wearing paper crowns in the same place. Events get underway at 11 a.m. and are slated to run until 11 p.m.

37) Festivities at Schmidt Park in Ayr are set to start at 8:30 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.

38) Gore Park plays host to Canada Day celebrations in Elmira from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with family-friendly games and activities on offer.

39) In Guelph, Riverside Park will play host to 11 hours of celebrations, including multiple stages of music, duck races, a petting zoo, a midway and much more. Fireworks cap off the night starting at 10 p.m.

40) Canada Day celebrations at the Puslinch Community Centre are capped off with fireworks at dusk.

41) Mount Forest is saving its fireworks for the Fireworks Festival later in July. Instead, the Canada Day Victory Carnival will take over the Victory Community Centre from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. The event kicks off with a free breakfast, followed by carnival games, a dunk tank and other events.

42) Arthur bills itself as Canada’s most patriotic village, and that patriotism will be on full display over the Canada 150 weekend. Events include the opening of a new splash pad and the planting of a Vimy Ridge oak tree at the cenotaph at 2 p.m.

43) If you’re in Harriston, an evening of fun and food is planned for between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Crossroads Life Church, with fireworks capping off the night.

44) Orton – a small community between Belwood and Erin – is marking Canada 150 with hot air balloon rides, a tug-of-war, and fireworks at the Orton Community Park.

45) The Drayton Fairgrounds will be a hub of Canada Day activity, starting off with Chalkfest at 2 p.m. A parade runs through the community at 4:30 p.m., and – after food trucks, games, a splash bad, music and other events – fireworks finish off the night.

46) Fergus is billing its festivities outside the Centre Wellington Community Sportsplex as a fireworks extravaganza with a midway, food vendors, live music and more. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

47) Canada Day is a daytime affair in Elora, with a pancake breakfast starting at 7 a.m. Other events include live entertainment, a parade, a soapbox derby and free hot dogs at lunchtime.

48) A full day of events is planned to mark Canada 150 in the Town of Erin, starting with a pancake breakfast at the Ballinafad Community Centre. A parade runs down Main Street at 10:30 a.m., and events continue in both Erin and Hillsburgh through the afternoon.

49) The Tea Party headlines Brantford’s Canada Day festivities at Lions Park, with other bands hitting the stage including Junkhouse, The Spoons, Teenage Head and The Northern Pikes. The day also includes helicopter rides and a wide array of other activities, with fireworks finishing things off at 10:30 p.m.

50) From pancakes in the morning to fireworks at dusk, a busy Canada Day is planned in St. George. Other events include historical walking tours and carriage rides through the downtown.

51) Burford’s Canada Day festivities feature Friday night fireworks, but the party continues into Saturday with horse rides, face-painting, hot air balloon rides and more.

52) Woodstock’s main Canada Day celebration takes place at Southside Park from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. In addition to activities for kids, live entertainment and plenty of food, fireworks highlight the night.

53) The Woodstock Agricultural Society is hosting a paid pancake breakfast at the Oxford Auditorium from 8 a.m. until noon as part of the Woodstock Farmers Market’s Canada 150 celebrations.

54) Canada Day is a noon-to-dusk affair at Victoria Park in Ingersoll, with a cannon salute starting the festivities, and family-friendly events running through the afternoon. In the evening, the winners of a beard-growing contest will be announced and the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association will do a fly-past. Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m.

55) Also happening in Ingersoll on Saturday is a sidewalk sale in the downtown core, featuring a barbecue, fast-painting, live music and other activities.

56) The Canada Day party in Tillsonburg gets underway at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast, and continues all day long with a busy schedule of events. Highlights include a parade just before noon, a classic car show starting at 4 p.m., and fireworks at dusk.

57) After a full day of celebrations, Stratfordites will finish off their Canada Day with a parade at 7 p.m., a concert at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

58) A busy Canada Day schedule at Cadzow Park in St. Marys starts with a parade at 11 a.m. A butter tart contest gets underway at 11:30 a.m., the ribbon is cut on the new playground at 12:30 p.m., and free cupcakes are served at 1:30 p.m. The final event of the night is a live screening of Beauty & The Beast, which gets underway at 9 p.m.

59) The 60th annual Canada Day celebration in Atwood gets underway with a 12:30 p.m. parade, followed by kids’ games, free public swimming, and live entertainment. A pork barbecue at the Atwood Community Centre caps off the day.

60) Mitchell’s Canada 150 events get underway Thursday night, but Saturday is expected to see some of the biggest crowds of the weekend. The day’s festivities include breakfast at Lions Park, a soapbox derby, live music and a bicycle parade.