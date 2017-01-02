Featured
15-year-old stabbed during dispute in Preston
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 1:18PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 2, 2017 4:20PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a dispute in Cambridge that ended with a 15-year-old in hospital with stab wounds.
They say a fight broke out near Lowther Street and Duke Street in Preston around 11:20 p.m. on December 29th.
A 15-year-old boy received several stab wounds.
He was taken to Cambridge Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police have arrested an 18-year-old Cambridge man. He’s facing robbery and weapons charges.
They’re also looking for a second suspect who has not been identified.
Police say this was a targeted incident and all three knew each other.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.