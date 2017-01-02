

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a dispute in Cambridge that ended with a 15-year-old in hospital with stab wounds.

They say a fight broke out near Lowther Street and Duke Street in Preston around 11:20 p.m. on December 29th.

A 15-year-old boy received several stab wounds.

He was taken to Cambridge Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old Cambridge man. He’s facing robbery and weapons charges.

They’re also looking for a second suspect who has not been identified.

Police say this was a targeted incident and all three knew each other.