Police say they want to hear from anyone who has information about a missing Kitchener teen.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, Emily Leighton was last seen on Wednesday.

She had been walking in the area of Kingsway Drive and St. Jerome Crescent, on her way to school.

Leighton is described as being white, 5’6” and 125 pounds, with her hair dyed red.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.