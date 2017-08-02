

CTV Kitchener





A 15-year-old is facing multiple charges after a fight in Kitchener sent another teen to hospital.

It happened Saturday on Orchid Crescent.

Police say two young males were fighting and one of them received non-life threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon.

Police did not say what weapon was used.