15 ways life in Ontario will change once 2017 arrives
Starting Jan. 1, 2017, all restaurant chains with at least 20 locations in Ontario will have to provide calorie information on their menus. (Ed Ou / THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 5:35PM EST
Various provincial and municipal regulations are changing as 2016 turns into 2017. Here are some of the most notable:
- The province’s share of HST, amounting to eight per cent, will be removed from hydro bills
- The province’s cap-and-trade program, which the province’s auditor general expects to cost the average household an additional $156 in 2017, goes into effect
- Restaurant chains with at least 20 locations will have to include calorie counts on menus
- Tow truck drivers will have to disclose their rates in advance, accept credit card payments and provide itemized invoices
- Payday loan companies will be subject to a lower maximum cost of $18 per $100 borrowed
- Police officers will no longer be able to request ID from people based simply on their race or presence in a high-crime neighbourhood
- First-time homebuyers will be eligible for refunds of up to $4,000 on the Land Transfer Tax
- Travel agents’ advertisements will have to include all fees and taxes for any prices displayed
- Private career colleges that shut down will have to refund students’ tuition or complete their training
- Before-school and after-school child care programs must provide at least 30 minutes of outdoor time each day
- It will become illegal for most menthol-flavoured tobacco products to be sold
- The fee for reinstating a suspended driver’s licence will rise from $180 to $198
- In Waterloo Region, it will become illegal to stop or park on light rail tracks
- Guelph residents will no longer have to pay $5 to drop off yard waste at 110 Dunlop Drive, while some downtown properties will start to see their waste collected on Saturdays. Various waste drop-off fees are increasing
- More than 2,000 hectares of land, including 500 homes, will be transferred from the County of Brant to the City of Brantford
