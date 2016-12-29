Various provincial and municipal regulations are changing as 2016 turns into 2017. Here are some of the most notable:

  • The province’s share of HST, amounting to eight per cent, will be removed from hydro bills
  • The province’s cap-and-trade program, which the province’s auditor general expects to cost the average household an additional $156 in 2017, goes into effect
  • Restaurant chains with at least 20 locations will have to include calorie counts on menus
  • Tow truck drivers will have to disclose their rates in advance, accept credit card payments and provide itemized invoices
  • Payday loan companies will be subject to a lower maximum cost of $18 per $100 borrowed
  • Police officers will no longer be able to request ID from people based simply on their race or presence in a high-crime neighbourhood
  • First-time homebuyers will be eligible for refunds of up to $4,000 on the Land Transfer Tax
  • Travel agents’ advertisements will have to include all fees and taxes for any prices displayed
  • Private career colleges that shut down will have to refund students’ tuition or complete their training
  • Before-school and after-school child care programs must provide at least 30 minutes of outdoor time each day
  • It will become illegal for most menthol-flavoured tobacco products to be sold
  • The fee for reinstating a suspended driver’s licence will rise from $180 to $198
  • In Waterloo Region, it will become illegal to stop or park on light rail tracks
  • Guelph residents will no longer have to pay $5 to drop off yard waste at 110 Dunlop Drive, while some downtown properties will start to see their waste collected on Saturdays. Various waste drop-off fees are increasing
  • More than 2,000 hectares of land, including 500 homes, will be transferred from the County of Brant to the City of Brantford