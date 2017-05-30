

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional police are looking for a male suspect after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted.

She was walking through the parking lot of Conestoga Mall in Waterloo after getting off a bus around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, when police say she was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as a black man between 19 to 25 years old with a thin build and short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.