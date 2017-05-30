Featured
14-year-old girl reports being sexually assaulted in Waterloo
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 4:05PM EDT
Waterloo Regional police are looking for a male suspect after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted.
She was walking through the parking lot of Conestoga Mall in Waterloo after getting off a bus around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, when police say she was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.
The suspect is described as a black man between 19 to 25 years old with a thin build and short black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
