$13,000 worth of fentanyl found in suspicious vehicle: police
A Brantford Police vehicle is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 4:13PM EDT
Brantford Police say they have one man in custody after seizing $13,000 worth of fentanyl powder and $2,000 worth of crystal meth.
The arrest came after police officers were called to a business on King George Road Tuesday morning to investigate a suspicious vehicle.
The vehicle in question allegedly had two different licence plates attached to it, and its driver allegedly tried to resist the efforts of police to search him.
Police say the man had two baggies with him which contained “a white powdery substance,” while the vehicle had been reported stolen.
The 25-year-old man now faces charges including drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, obstructing police, and possession of property obtained by crime.
