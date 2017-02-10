

CTV Kitchener





A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man she met on an online dating site, Brantford Police say.

As a result, a 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual assault and luring a child.

According to Brantford Police, the girl claimed to be 18 years old when she first started talking to the man, then lowered her supposed age to 16.

After the two arranged a date, police say, the man drove the girl to a parking lot, touched her inappropriately, and drove her back home.

The girl eventually contacted police, who made an arrest after a two-week investigation.