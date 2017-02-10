Featured
12 year old sexually assaulted by man she met online: police
Brantford Police Service headquarters on Elgin Street in Brantford, Ont., are seen on Nov. 23, 2012. (CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 3:19PM EST
A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man she met on an online dating site, Brantford Police say.
As a result, a 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual assault and luring a child.
According to Brantford Police, the girl claimed to be 18 years old when she first started talking to the man, then lowered her supposed age to 16.
After the two arranged a date, police say, the man drove the girl to a parking lot, touched her inappropriately, and drove her back home.
The girl eventually contacted police, who made an arrest after a two-week investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Oxford County man looks overseas to die with dignity
- Woodstock Caressant Care home cited for dozens of 'medication incidents'
- Community rallies to raise funds for girl with cancer after donation jar stolen
- Preferred route for LRT extension to Cambridge revealed
- Suspicious fires in Wellington County prompt multijurisdictional investigations