

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





More than 100 dogs that animal rights advocates say were about to be killed so their meat could be consumed at a festival have arrived in Cambridge.

Humane Society International says it rescued the dogs earlier this year from Yulin, a city in northern China.

Rebecca Aldworth, the organization’s executive director, says the dogs were crammed into cages and could barely move or breathe when they were found.

“It was clear they hadn’t had food for days,” she said.

The dogs were taken to an emergency animal shelter in the area.

From there, it was a six-month wait to obtain the proper paperwork to move the dogs out of China, and find an air carrier willing and able to take them.

“Like a Christmas miracle, this week it all came together,” Aldworth said Friday, from the Cambridge warehouse where the 110 dogs are currently being kept.

Some of that was thanks to the Eric S. Margolis Family Foundation, which funds animal welfare charities across Canada.

Its executive director, Dana Margolis, says she was surprised to see the dogs doing as well as they are, considering what they had been through.

“I expected to see a lot of worn out, tired dogs sleeping,” she said.

“These dogs are ready to go. A lot of them are wagging their tails. They seem to have a lot of life.”

Despite those outward signs of satisfaction, Aldworth says many of them have mental and physical issues due to what happened to them in China.

Some are particularly traumatized and will need additional time to recover from that, she said.

More than half of the dogs will be taken to a shelter and rescue operation in Toronto, with others being sent to Montreal and Ottawa.

In all three cities, Aldworth expects them to find permanent homes before long.

Danielle Eden, who co-owns the Dog Tails Rescue and Sanctuary where more than 60 of the dogs will be sent, agrees.

“All they need is time and love,” she said.

According to Humane Society International, 30 million dogs are killed worldwide each year for their meat.

With reporting by Leena Latafat