

CTV Kitchener





If you’ve ever wanted to be able to name a school, this is your chance.

The Waterloo Region District School Board is asking for submissions for possible names for a new elementary school in southwest Kitchener.

The school is located on Seabrook Drive, west of Fischer-Hallman Road. It is scheduled to open next September.

Schools in Waterloo Region are often named after something related to the neighbourhood or community they are in. This school is in the Rosenberg area, named after former Kitchener mayor Morley Rosenberg. It is now one of the main areas for new residential development in the city.

The school board is accepting name submissions until Oct. 31, with a decision being made during November.

Ideas for the name of a new WRDSB school were last sought in 2015, when Groh Public School was selected over more than 200 other submissions.