1 taken to hospital following assault in Victoria Park
Waterloo Regional Police Service
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 3, 2017 6:46AM EDT
A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with non, life-threatening injuries following an assault in Victoria Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the man was physically assaulted during an altercation with someone known to him around 4:30 p.m.
A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police.