One person has been taken to hospital following a fire that engulfed multiple mobile homes near Aberfoyle early Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at a trailer park on Wellington Road 34.

They said a total of four homes were involved and the families living them have been displaced.

Fire services are currently on scene working to suppress the flames.





Police could not give a damage estimate at this time.

OPP and Puslinch fire services are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.