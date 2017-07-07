Featured
1 taken to hospital after multiple mobile homes burn in fire near Aberfoyle
Police said a total of four homes were lost and the families living them have been displaced.
Published Friday, July 7, 2017 6:45AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 7, 2017 7:40AM EDT
One person has been taken to hospital following a fire that engulfed multiple mobile homes near Aberfoyle early Friday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police said the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at a trailer park on Wellington Road 34.
They said a total of four homes were involved and the families living them have been displaced.
Fire services are currently on scene working to suppress the flames.
Police could not give a damage estimate at this time.
OPP and Puslinch fire services are investigating the cause of the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
