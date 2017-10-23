Featured
1 person trapped after car drives under transport truck
Brantford’s fire chief said the accident happened around 6 a.m. at Paris Road and Golf Road. (Source: Brantford Fire/ Twitter)
Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 7:37AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 23, 2017 8:29AM EDT
Brantford fire crews worked to extricate a person whose vehicle got lodged under the trailer of a transport truck early Monday morning.
Brantford’s fire chief said the accident happened around 6 a.m. at Paris Road and Golf Road.
Kens Towing, @BrantfordPolice, EMS and fire crews all working to extricate person from MVC on Paris Rd. Air Ambulance at Brantford Airport pic.twitter.com/GQ6HNPyl4i— Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) October 23, 2017
An air ambulance was on route to transport one patient. Due to visibility issues of overhead power lines it had to land at the Brantford airport.
Once released from the trapped vehuicle, the patient was transported to Brantford General Hospital by Brant County EMS.
Fire officials said Paris Road will be closed for a while.
Vehicle out from under trailer, EMS crews treating patient as fire crews work to remove patient from vehicle. pic.twitter.com/ef33vaDbYn— Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) October 23, 2017