

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





Brantford fire crews worked to extricate a person whose vehicle got lodged under the trailer of a transport truck early Monday morning.

Brantford’s fire chief said the accident happened around 6 a.m. at Paris Road and Golf Road.



Kens Towing, @BrantfordPolice, EMS and fire crews all working to extricate person from MVC on Paris Rd. Air Ambulance at Brantford Airport pic.twitter.com/GQ6HNPyl4i — Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) October 23, 2017

An air ambulance was on route to transport one patient. Due to visibility issues of overhead power lines it had to land at the Brantford airport.

Once released from the trapped vehuicle, the patient was transported to Brantford General Hospital by Brant County EMS.

Fire officials said Paris Road will be closed for a while.

