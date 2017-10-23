Brantford fire crews worked to extricate a person whose vehicle got lodged under the trailer of a transport truck early Monday morning.

Brantford’s fire chief said the accident happened around 6 a.m. at Paris Road and Golf Road.
 

An air ambulance was on route to transport one patient. Due to visibility issues of overhead power lines it had to land at the Brantford airport. 

Once released from the trapped vehuicle, the patient was transported to Brantford General Hospital by Brant County EMS.

Fire officials said Paris Road will be closed for a while.
 