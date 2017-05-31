Featured
1 person killed in crash in Grey County
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 10:39AM EDT
A two-vehicle crash south of Owen Sound left one person dead.
The collision occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, on Highway 10 in Chatsworth Township, just south of the Chatsworth centre.
According to Grey County OPP, it involved a transport truck and a passenger vehicle.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.
The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The collision remains under investigation.
