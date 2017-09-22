

CTV Kitchener





One person is dead following a collision between a passenger vehicle and a dump truck north of Mount Forest.

The crash occurred around 1:56 p.m., on Highway 6.

Grey County OPP say the driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead in hospital. His name has not been released.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

Highway 6 was closed between Grey Road 9 and Southgate Road 10, near the community of Orchardville in Southgate Township, for cleanup and investigation of the crash.

It was expected to reopen late Friday night.