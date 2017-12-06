

CTV Kitchener





A head-on crash left three people in hospital with serious injuries.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Rainham Road, south of Cayuga and west of Dunnville. It involved a car and an SUV.

According to Haldimand County OPP, the car, which was being driven by a 19-year-old man, crossed over to the other side of the road and hit the SUV.

He was taken to hospital, as were both occupants of the SUV – a 63-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman. All three people live in the nearby Selkirk area.

The 69-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the SUV, was pronounced dead in hospital. Her name has not been made public.

The other two people hurt in the crash are expected to survive.

Police say charges will likely be laid in connection with the crash.