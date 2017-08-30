Featured
1 person hurt in crash on Trussler Road
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 30, 2017 12:51PM EDT
Charges are expected to be laid in connection with a crash between a tractor and a passenger vehicle.
The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Trussler Road, south of Huron Road in Wilmot Township.
According to officials, the passenger vehicle hit the tractor while trying to turn onto a farm property.
One person from the passenger vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.