Charges are expected to be laid in connection with a crash between a tractor and a passenger vehicle.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Trussler Road, south of Huron Road in Wilmot Township.

According to officials, the passenger vehicle hit the tractor while trying to turn onto a farm property.

One person from the passenger vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.