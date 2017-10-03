

CTV Kitchener





One person is in police custody and other person is at large following an incident that brought a police tactical team to a rural property in Huron County.

OPP say their response stemmed from an initial confrontation on the property last Thursday.

The property in question is on River Mill Line near the community of Dungannon, about 20 kilometres northeast of Goderich.

Last Thursday, police say, a man learned that his stolen utility vehicle had somehow turned up on that property. He showed up there to retrieve it but left after meeting resistance, including a shot being fired at his vehicle.

Police were called at that point. They say the man believed to have fired the shot was able to get away from them in a vehicle, although the vehicle and gun were later found.

Officers returned to the property the following day, with a search warrant. Marijuana, a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition were allegedly seized.

A 44-year-old Huron County woman has since been charged with various offences related to drug possession, weapon possession and possession of stolen property.

Police say Kody Johnson is wanted on the same charges as well as assault, mischief, careless use of a firearm and breach of probation.

Johnson is said to be a 29-year-old man with no fixed address, but known ties to Huron, Perth and Bruce counties. Police describe him as being white, six feet tall and about 170 pounds, with a medium build and dark hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police.