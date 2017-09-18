

CTV Kitchener





Cash was stolen from a man in what police believe was a targeted robbery.

The robbery occurred around noon Saturday at an address on Ira Needles Boulevard, near the border of Kitchener and Waterloo.

A 42-year-old Kitchener woman was later arrested in connection with the robbery.

Police say they’re looking for a 30-year-old Waterloo man also believed to have been involved.

The man, the woman and the victim all knew each other prior to the robbery, police say.