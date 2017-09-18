Featured
1 person arrested, another sought in robbery
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 5:42PM EDT
Cash was stolen from a man in what police believe was a targeted robbery.
The robbery occurred around noon Saturday at an address on Ira Needles Boulevard, near the border of Kitchener and Waterloo.
A 42-year-old Kitchener woman was later arrested in connection with the robbery.
Police say they’re looking for a 30-year-old Waterloo man also believed to have been involved.
The man, the woman and the victim all knew each other prior to the robbery, police say.